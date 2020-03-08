Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Paris-Nice gets underway amid coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Plaisir
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:04 IST
Cycling-Paris-Nice gets underway amid coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiainMyanmar)

The Paris-Nice stage race got underway under tight scrutiny amid coronavirus fears on Sunday as contact with the riders was kept to the bare minimum. Fans were not allowed near the team buses at the start of the 154-km stage around Plaisir, 30km west of Paris, and a maxmimum of two teams will be sharing hotels throughout the weeklong race.

The pre-race news conference was cancelled and there was no post-stage press involvement apart from a brief broadcast interview with stage winner Maximilian Schachmann of Germany. Schachmann won a four-man sprint to take the overall lead going into Monday's second stage.

Riders have also been asked by organisers to avoid taking selfies with fans and giving autographs. Seven World Tour (Elite) teams pulled out over coronavirus fears and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) voted in two other outfits to partly make up for the absence of riders such as defending champion Egan Bernal.

Sixteen people have died from coronavirus in France, the head of the country's public health service said on Saturday, while there have been 949 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains claim 23 lives in Pakistan

At least 23 people have been killed and 54 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistans northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK province in the last five days, officials said on Sunday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA officials said...

Country lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, honors achievers

From honoring achievers in various spheres to special all-women services, the country on Sunday celebrated Nari Shakti amid calls for taking steps for their empowerment and giving them a safe environment. In a unique social media initiative...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020