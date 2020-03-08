Germany urges postponements of large gatherings

Germany's health minister is urging event organisers to consider postponing any gatherings with more than 1,000 people as a measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Jens Spahn told the dpa news agency on Sunday that in his view, organizers are still going ahead with too many events like sports games, concerts and trade fairs.

He says "I am aware of the consequences this will have for citizens and organizers — we will talk about how we will deal with the economic consequences in the next few days." Germany's governing parties are meeting Sunday night to talk about several measures, including bridge loans and possible tax deferrals for particularly hard-hit sectors such as the travel and hospitality industries. They're also talking about relaxing labor laws to allow more short-term employees to help companies with many workers out sick, and moving ahead a tax cut with the hope of stimulating the economy..

