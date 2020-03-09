British police shoot dead a knifeman in London

British police shot dead a knifeman in central London late on Sunday but the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Police on patrol in Westminster noticed a man acting suspiciously at 2325 GMT on Sunday. When challenged he produced two knives and was shot.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard short time later," police said. "The incident is not being not being treated as terrorism."

