Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian state retains billboards 'naming and shaming' anti-govt protesters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:04 IST
Indian state retains billboards 'naming and shaming' anti-govt protesters

India's most populous state on Monday defied a request from its top court to remove large displays of the names, pictures, and addresses of dozens of anti-government protesters, that have sparked fears for their safety from vigilante mob attacks.

The government of northern Uttar Pradesh put up six hoardings last week in prominent places in its capital, Lucknow, identifying people it says joined in violent protests against a new citizenship law based on religion. The state government, run by an ally of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accuses the 57 people depicted in the posters of rioting in December.

None has been convicted of a crime, however, and they accuse the government of trying to "name and shame" protesters. "Is this an invitation for the mob?" Sadaf Jafar, the only woman to appear on the signs, told Reuters.

"The action by the police and the administration has made our lives more vulnerable. How will we feel secure in our city?" While it was not possible to verify the religion of those featured, the majority had names commonly borne by India's minority Muslim population.

Jafar is considering taking legal action against the government, she added. The actions of the government were "totally illegal", said S.R. Darapuri, a former police officer who also appeared on the billboards for supporting the state's protests.

"We are not absconders or hardcore criminals," he said. "The government by this act has put our lives in danger." Hundreds of thousands of people have held demonstrations across India since late last year to protest against the citizenship law, which they say discriminates against Muslims.

Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party says the law is required to protect non-Muslim refugees across South Asia. On Sunday, Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh verbally urged the government to remove the posters.

But Mrityunjay Kumar, the top adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the posters would remain until the court issued a written order, adding that they were a bid to recover damages from those accused. "This has been done after following every legal procedure," he said. "This procedure is very similar to the auctioning done by banks when one fails to repay the loan."

India's demonstrations have spurred often-violent clashes between protesters and police, some along sectarian lines, in which more than 70 people have died, a majority in last month's bloodletting between Hindus and Muslims in the capital Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Four suspects arrested for stolen property in Eastwood

The Mountain Rise South African Police Service SAPS has arrested four suspects for stolen property at a warehouse located on Coventry Place, in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg.The team, who acted on intelligence on Friday, proceeded to the said ...

CSS Corp Wins Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2020 at Stevie® Awards

Emerges as a winner surpassing some of the biggest industry names Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie Award in th...

51-year-old woman suffers severe burn injuries in acid attack in Nepal

A 51-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her following a dispute over a broken cricket bat, police said. The incident happened in Kapilavastu district on Friday whe...

Even mask-wearers can be ID'd, China facial recognition firm says

A Chinese company says it has developed the countrys first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020