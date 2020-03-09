Left Menu
New Malaysian leader unveils revamped Cabinet with no deputy

  • Putrajaya
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:06 IST
New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled his Cabinet on Monday, saying he will have no deputy prime minister and instead appointing four senior ministers to keep factions happy in his Malay-majority government. Muhyiddin also named a banker as finance minister in an unprecedented step, and appeared to deliver on promises of a graft-free Cabinet as he sought to shore up public support for his leadership.

Muhyiddin took office a week ago after his party's defection and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's resignation sparked the collapse of the former reformist ruling alliance. His rule has been questioned by Mahathir and his allies, who have called for a parliamentary vote to test Muhyiddin's claim of majority support. Muhyiddin on Monday said the appointment of four senior ministers will create a Cabinet that is more efficient and focused. They will coordinate issues related to the economy, security, infrastructure development and education.

"I want to form a Cabinet that can provide the best service to the people, a Cabinet that delivers. The senior ministers will help me in my job as prime minister including chairing Cabinet meetings in my absence," he said in a televised announcement. "With these senior ministers, there is no need for a deputy prime minister to be appointed for now." Muhyiddin left out senior allies who have been charged with corruption. That includes key leaders of the United Malays National Organization, the party of disgraced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak that was ousted by Mahathir's alliance in 2018 polls. In a surprise move, he named Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the head of Malaysia's second largest bank, as finance minister — the first time a technocrat has been appointed to a crucial job in the Cabinet.

He also created new ministries for national unity, environment, higher education and Sabah and Sarawak affairs — two resource-rich but poor states on Borneo island..

