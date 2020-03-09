People News Roundup: Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90

Left Menu
Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90:

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife. Born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 1929, into a family of academics in Lund in southern Sweden, the trained theater actor appeared in more than 120 movies in a dozen different countries, as well as numerous plays and radio dramas.

