Top UN official lauds Indian peacekeepers for deterring violence in South Sudan

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:47 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:47 IST
A top UN official on Monday lauded Indian peacekeepers for their service and contribution in deterring violence and assisting in humanitarian activities in South Sudan. India is among the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping missions. The role and contribution of India's peacekeepers has been consistently appreciated by UN officials and leaders. India currently contributes 2,324 troops and 18 police personnel to the UN mission in South Sudan, the world's youngest nation. "Our Indian and Ethiopian troops carry out daily patrols to provide a protective presence, deter violence and assist humanitarian activities. I really would like to thank the troops for their rapid response," United Nation's Head of Mission in South Sudan and Special Representative of the Secretary-General David Shearer told reporters during a press conference in South Sudan's capital Juba on Monday.

He said such action is "having a very real and positive impact", as people expressed gratitude for presence of the UN Mission in South Sudan, "for making them feel safer and giving them hope that they can begin to return to their homes. This is the kind of nimble and proactive action that we want to be in a position to do more often in future". Last month, Indian peacekeepers based in South Sudan's Malakal city provided capacity building training to 55 community animal health workers on livestock disease management. A report on the UNMISS website said the training was conducted as part of a quick impact project funded by the UN mission in South Sudan. It aimed at familiarising the students on best practices in animal husbandry, health and production, disease control and vital veterinary services. It follows last year's rehabilitation of a veterinary hospital in Malakal.

"Apart from improving the welfare of those not belonging to the human species, it is hoped that the training, and the 'graduated' trainees, will promote peaceful co-existence between farmers and returning, previously displaced, families from different ethnic groups. Such returns are expected to increase as peace gains momentum in the area," the report said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

