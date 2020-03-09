Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:25 IST
Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
Image Credit: Pixabay

Workers in Bangladesh's garment industry face increased threats, intimidation and even physical and sexual abuse, according to a report for an influential U.S. Senate committee that urged authorities to do more to protect labour rights.

The study for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations found that while factory safety had improved since the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster, Bangladesh was backsliding on workers' rights. "Today, many of Bangladesh's ready-made garment factory buildings are structurally safer, but the workers inside are not," said the report, released by the Democrat Senator Bob Menendez.

"Labour rights have declined precipitously in recent years as union organizers contend with pressure on freedoms to associate, organize, and demonstrate. Worse, workers are being abused - verbally, physically, and sexually." A senior official with the labour ministry denied there had been any backsliding on labour rights, but said there was room for improvement.

Bangladesh, which ranks behind only China as a supplier of clothes to Western countries, relies on the garment industry for more than 80 per cent of its exports, and about 4 million jobs. Many top Western fashion brands manufacture clothing in Bangladesh and the industry has been under global scrutiny since the Rana Plaza factory complex collapsed seven years ago, killing 1,134 people.

"We want to work with the international community," said K.M. Ali Azam, secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, promising to have a "detailed discussion" with factory owners on the report's findings. "We will have a discussion regarding this report and work on including the suggestions that are possible to include," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday.

U.S. researchers travelled to Dhaka in July to speak to Bangladeshi garment workers, union activists, government officials and civil society representatives for the study, published last week. They found union leaders faced threats and intimidation, hampering their ability to investigate claims of abuse, most of which were from women workers who make up the majority of the workforce in Bangladesh's garment industry.

Azim said there had been no recent reports of major abuse of women workers. The study comes amid concern over the ending on May 31 of a mechanism led by European fashion brands that have been credited with improving working conditions in more than 1,000 factories in Bangladesh.

It will be replaced by a private monitoring entity, RMG Sustainability Council, which will be made up of factory owners, union leaders and brand owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joins YSRCP

TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YRSCP on Monday. Prasad resigned from TDP this morning. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed him into his partys fold.Earlier this morning, Prasad wrote an op...

White House to discuss coronavirus battle plan as stock markets plunge

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout from a widening coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told Reuters....

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-HANDSHAKES Coronavirus SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says co...

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: officials

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the countrys first casualties of the outbreakIn Essen, an 89-year-old woman who had been diagnosed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020