South African Airways to begin talks on job cuts -rescue team

Specialists appointed to try to save struggling South African Airways (SAA) on Monday said they plan to begin employee consultations on job cuts.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with administrators Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana taking over management of the state-owned airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2011.

