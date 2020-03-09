Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: New York launches its own hand sanitizer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:57 IST
Coronavirus: New York launches its own hand sanitizer

New York -- under a state of emergency following a coronavirus outbreak -- on Monday launched its own brand of hand sanitizer, made by jail inmates. Governor Andrew Cuomo said 100,000 gallons of "NYS Clean" would be produced a week by prisoners, who already manufacture soap, to meet shortages.

"This is a superior product," said Cuomo, as the gel was unveiled from behind a curtain at a press conference. "It has a very nice floral bouquet," he added, after rubbing some on his hands.

The product, which has an alcohol content of 75 per cent, will be provided for free to government agencies, schools, the public transportation system and prisons, Cuomo said. It is part of the government's "Corcraft" scheme where prisoners make dozens of products including cleaning supplies, bedding and clothes.

The sanitizer will cost USD 6 a gallon to make and is not expected to go on general sale. The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 142, the vast majority of them in Westchester County, just north of New York City. There have been 19 confirmed cases in the Big Apple.

The United States has at least 22 deaths from the coronavirus and 566 confirmed cases, according to a Johns Hopkins tally. No one in New York state has yet died from the virus but eight people have been hospitalized.

Thousands of students at schools and universities were staying home this week after a suburb of Westchester shut its public schools and New York's Columbia University, Hofstra University and Yeshiva University suspended classes. Elsewhere, the Southern District of New York said Monday it would not allow anyone who had visited China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran in the last 14 days to enter any of its courthouses..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon recommends New York, New Jersey employees work from home due to virus

Amazon.com Inc has extended its work-from-home advisory to include employees in New York and New Jersey, the company said Monday, as the worlds largest online retailer and other corporations aim to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission...

In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Greeces Orthodox Church said that Holy Communion, the partaking of wine-soaked in bread from the same chalice for atonement from sins, would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. Debate has raged in deeply religious Greece on whether i...

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Spains left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday. These are...

20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020