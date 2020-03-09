Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday after Italy recorded a sharp rise

Italy's civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the country's toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure to battle the spread of the virus

The number of Europeans felled by the virus now stands at 511, according to an AFP toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.