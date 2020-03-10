Left Menu
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

  Milan
  10-03-2020
  10-03-2020
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says travel restrictions are being imposed nationwide to try to stop the spread of the spread of the new coronavirus. Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those in northern Italy will last until April 3, he said. "There won't be just a red zone,'' Conte told reporters referring to the quarantine order he signed for a vast swath of northern Italy with a population of 16 million over the weekend.

"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said. The premier also took to task the young people in much of Italy who have been gathering at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that started on February 21.

"This night life...we can't allow this anymore," Conte said. Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country..

