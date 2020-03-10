Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil agency gives out fewest environmental fines in 24 years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 02:53 IST
Brazil agency gives out fewest environmental fines in 24 years

Brazil's federal environment agency last year gave out the fewest fines for breaking conservation laws since 1995, the agency's press office told Reuters on Monday, as the efficacy of the agency, known as Ibama, continues to fall under President Jair Bolsonaro.

It handed out 12,266 fines for environmental infractions in 2019, down 17% from the previous year, the press office said in response to questions. Ibama did not give an explanation for the drop. On the campaign trail, Bolsonaro railed against an "industry of fines" that he claims is out of control and perpetuated by Ibama. His rhetoric has had a chilling effect at the agency, with the government reining in its ability to take on environmental criminals, agency sources told Reuters last year.

Meanwhile, destruction of Brazil's Amazon rainforest has surged since Bolsonaro took office last year, with deforestation hitting an 11-year high, government data shows. [nL2N27Y08K Environmentalists say the president's calls to farm and mine protected areas have emboldened illegal logging, ranching and land speculation.

The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest, absorbing and storing vast amounts of greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Fires tore through the rainforest last year, provoking global outcry from activists and some world leaders who said Brazil is not doing enough to protect the Amazon. Bolsonaro says the criticisms are not justified given that most of Brazil's Amazon is still standing.

Environmental fines, although rarely paid, are one of Ibama's principle tools for enforcing conservation laws. Having a fine on record can make it difficult for farmers to access credit. The number of fines has been steadily falling since 2016 as Ibama suffered budget and staff cuts while Brazil underwent a deep recession, from which it is still recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blames 'state actors' for manipulating, shocking oil markets

The United States on Monday accused state actors of trying to manipulate global oil markets, saying their actions contributed to a big drop in oil prices and adding that American energy suppliers were well placed to withstand the volatility...

Slumping Pens search for spark in New Jersey

The New Jersey Devils for some time have been playing for the future and for pride. It is much different for their visitors to the Prudential Center on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins 39-23-6, 84 points head to Newark, N.J., ...

Predators hope to extend shutout streak against Canadiens

Consecutive shutout victories have the Nashville Predators back on track while in pursuit of a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference. Looking for a third straight win, the Predators continue their season-high five-game road trip Tu...

Passengers sue over coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

A Florida couple who were passengers on the Grand Princess ocean liner linked to the coronavirus outbreak have sued the ships owner for more than 1 million for putting the couples health at risk, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. Rona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020