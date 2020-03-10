Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll

Iran on Tuesday reported 54 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country

The new deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic republic to 291, the health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised conference

He added that 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042.

