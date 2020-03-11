Left Menu
Jordan imposes travel restrictions over coronavirus

  • Amman
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 00:25 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:01 IST
Jordan's health minister said Tuesday that the country would bar entry to travellers coming from France, Germany and Spain to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Saad Jaber told journalists in the capital Amman that the move, effective from this coming Monday, was part of efforts to limit the virus' spread in the kingdom.

Jordan, which had already barred travellers from South Korea, Iran and Italy, has so far had one confirmed COVID-19 case in a traveller returning from Italy. Amman would also "no longer allow Jordanians to visit" countries covered by the ban, Jaber said.

The kingdom, which is heavily dependent on tourism, would also "ban the entry of a ship coming to (Red Sea tourist resort) Aqaba from Italy, carrying 700 people", he said. Jaber added that the kingdom would bar travellers arriving from and departing to neighbouring Lebanon as well as partially shut down its land borders with Israel and the Palestinian territories.

