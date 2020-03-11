Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father of 737 MAX crash victim stages protest on anniversary of Ethiopia crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 00:37 IST
Father of 737 MAX crash victim stages protest on anniversary of Ethiopia crash

As families from many nations gathered for a memorial in Ethiopia to honor 157 victims of a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash a year ago, one father was thousands of miles away in Canada, protesting regulators who let the jet fly.

"There's nothing for me in Ethiopia," said Chris Moore, who lost his 24-year-old daughter Danielle when an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX nosedived and crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, 2019. "I think I can do more good here than there," Moore told Reuters, saying he wanted to honor his daughter and others on the plane by demanding sweeping changes in how regulators, like Transport Canada and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), certify new jets like Boeing Co's 737 MAX.

The Ethiopian disaster, and the crash five months earlier of a Lion Air jet of the same model in Indonesia that killed 189 people, prompted global scrutiny of the design and approval of what had been the U.S. planemaker's fastest-selling jet. In an interim report released on Monday, Ethiopian investigators blamed faulty systems for the crash of the 737 MAX jet, which had passengers from 33 nations aboard. The report did not address whether human factors also played a role and said the analysis had not been completed.

The jet was first approved in the United States by the FAA in 2017, and regulators across the globe, including Transport Canada, followed suit under a reciprocal deal in which such approvals by one country are accepted by others. "I have a lot of issues with the way the plane was validated in Canada," Moore said before protesting outside the Canadian regulator's headquarters.

His wife joined families from nations including Canada, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Italy and France for a ceremony at the crash site, which is about a three-hour drive from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following the second crash and Transport Canada is among a core group of regulators that is evaluating needed changes for the 737 MAX to fly again. The Canadian regulator has indicated that it is prepared to take steps that go beyond the FAA's recommendations.

Moore urged individual citizens to voice their demands regarding airplane safety to lawmakers to ensure that the 737 MAX, and other aircraft, are safe to fly. "Let's face it, not everyone is attuned to this issue because not everyone has lost someone," he said, admitting that after the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, "little did I know that would affect me forever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout

Oil and global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday after the prior days steep losses as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. Th...

EU to do "everything necessary" to cushion coronavirus economic hit

The European Union will do everything necessary from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros to combat economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the blocs national leaders decided on Tue...

Oil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers

Oil prices jumped over 8 on Tuesday, bouncing from the biggest rout in nearly 30 years a day earlier, as the possibility of economic stimulus encouraged buying and U.S. producers slashed spending in a move that could cut output.On Monday, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020