PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will unleash the largest rise in public borrowing in 30 years when he delivers his first Budget on Wednesday. Tata Steel Europe's Chief Executive Henrik Adam has laid out the financial problems facing the region's third-largest manufacturer of the grey metal as he outlined plans for 1,250 job cuts.

UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health Plc has discovered almost $3 billion of debt hidden from its board that has been used for unknown purposes, in the latest disastrous revelation to hit the Middle Eastern-focused healthcare group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

