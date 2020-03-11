Left Menu
Turkey, Bolivia confirm first cases of coronavirus

Turkey on early Wednesday announced its first case of the novel coronavirus. Bolivia in South America has also announced the country's first two cases of coronavirus.

  ANI
  • |
  Ankara
  • |
  11-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:32 IST
Passengers wear masks, during measures to curb to a coronavirus, at El Alto International Airport in the outskirts of La Paz. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey on early Wednesday announced its first case of the novel coronavirus. Bolivia in South America has also announced the country's first two cases of coronavirus. "A male citizen tested positive for the coronavirus in the evening," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was quoted as saying at a press conference in the capital by Anadolu Agency.

The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated. "The patient's general condition is good. All his family members and those who came into contact with him are under watch," the minister added.

"An early diagnosis [of the patient] was made. If there is a virus infection in the country, it is very limited. One or more cases of the coronavirus should not be considered an epidemic," he noted. Health officials also urged people to not leave the country until in a case of emergency.

Turkey last month closed its border with Iran, which has been hard-hit by the virus and canceled all flights to the country. The coronavirus, officially known also COVID-19, was first detected last December in Wuhan, in central China, and has spread to across 107 countries worldwide.

The global death toll from the coronavirus is now over 4,260, with more than 118,100 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

