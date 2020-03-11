Britain's B&M sells German unit for 12.5 mln euros

British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail said on Wednesday it has agreed the sale of its loss-making German business, Jawoll, to a consortium led by AC Curtis Salta for 12.5 million euros ($14.2 million).

Last November, B&M wrote down the value of Jawoll and put it under review.

AC Curtis Salta is funded by Adiuva Capital. ($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

