Man arrested in connection with bomb explosion at Nepal's former minister's house

Police here have arrested a man in connection with a bomb explosion at the house of Nepal's former communication minister on Wednesday. A pressure cooker bomb went off at the house of former communication minister Gokul Banskota at Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, 12kms east of Kathmandu, police said.

However, Banskota is not residing in the newly-constructed house. Police have arrested Dev Prasad Gurung, a district leader of the Nepal Communist Party, a breakaway faction of the Maoist Party, in connection with the blast.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanti Raj Koirala said the explosion caused partial damage to a wall and glass of the house. The glass of a private van was also broken in the incident along with the window panes of two nearby houses, he said.

