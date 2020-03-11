Left Menu
UNSC adopts resolution to welcome progress in Afghan peace process

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the Afghan peace agreement between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in the war-torn country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:49 IST
Representatives of Taliban walk out of UN building in New York. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the Afghan peace agreement between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in the war-torn country. All 15 members of the Security Council supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US-Afghan declaration on peace and an agreement signed between Washington and the Taliban.

The agreement calls upon the Taliban to sever ties with international terrorist groups and to prevent them from using Afghanistan to carry out attacks against the United States. "The developments endorsed by this resolution are the product of more than a year of unprecedented US diplomatic engagement with the Taliban, in coordination with our partners in Afghanistan, the region, and around the world", said Cherith Norman Chalet, the US Acting Deputy Permanent Representative.

The resolution also urged the Afghan government to advance the peace process, including by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations through a diverse and inclusive negotiating team. The resolution asked the Taliban to participate in the intra-Afghanistan dialogue. Renewed violence and political discord in the Afghan Presidential elections have postponed intra-Afghanistan discussions.

Both incumbent Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah claimed victory in the presidential election last September and held duelling inauguration ceremonies on Monday. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, took simultaneous oaths for the presidency, plunging the war-torn country into a new political crisis.

The peace process will also allow US Forces stationed in Afghanistan to return home after nearly two decades of war. Asserting that the United States strongly supports a "unified and sovereign" Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Washington "strongly opposes" any action to form a parallel government in Kabul.

Opposing action to establish the parallel government, Pompeo said that the United States is working to achieve an agreement by the two sides and will remain steadfast in the effort to drive all parties toward that goal. (ANI)

