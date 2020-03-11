UK PM's fiancee rubbishes media report about pet dog

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds on Wednesday reacted with anger against a UK media report claiming the couple were planning to abandon their pet dog Dilyn as they prepare to welcome their first baby in a few months. 'The Times' newspaper reported on Wednesday that the dog had proved quite a "sickly animal" and was set for a "reshuffle" out of Number 10 Downing Street.

"What a load of total crap!" Symonds posted on her Twitter. "There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs [bull shit]. The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves," she wrote. Symonds, 31, a conservationist working for the charity Oceana, had adopted the dog with Johnson, 55, from the Friends of Animals Wales shelter in September last year.

At the time, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and believes in giving animals the best start in life." Symonds and Johnson, who announced their engagement recently, have been pictured regularly cuddling and walking the dog and Dilyn was also a regular feature during the General Election campaign trail last December. A spoof Twitter account has also been set up in Dilyn's name – Dilyn The Downing Street Dog – which has nearly 4,600 followers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.