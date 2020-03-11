Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM's fiancee rubbishes media report about pet dog

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:26 IST
UK PM's fiancee rubbishes media report about pet dog

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds on Wednesday reacted with anger against a UK media report claiming the couple were planning to abandon their pet dog Dilyn as they prepare to welcome their first baby in a few months. 'The Times' newspaper reported on Wednesday that the dog had proved quite a "sickly animal" and was set for a "reshuffle" out of Number 10 Downing Street.

"What a load of total crap!" Symonds posted on her Twitter. "There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs [bull shit]. The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves," she wrote. Symonds, 31, a conservationist working for the charity Oceana, had adopted the dog with Johnson, 55, from the Friends of Animals Wales shelter in September last year.

At the time, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and believes in giving animals the best start in life." Symonds and Johnson, who announced their engagement recently, have been pictured regularly cuddling and walking the dog and Dilyn was also a regular feature during the General Election campaign trail last December. A spoof Twitter account has also been set up in Dilyn's name – Dilyn The Downing Street Dog – which has nearly 4,600 followers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

76-year-old man from Karnataka suspected to be infected with coronavirus

A 76-year-old man from the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained, officials said. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramul...

Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer. The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as...

EXCLUSIVE-Europe plans multi-million-euro loans for Coronavirus-hit firms - sources

European companies grappling with the impact of Coronavirus could soon qualify for multi-million-euro loans backed by the European Union and big banks in a scheme poised to get waved through in days, according to people familiar with the ma...

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -Majority Leader

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020