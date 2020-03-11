Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 12 new coronavirus cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:53 IST
Singapore reports 12 new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including eight persons who tested positive after coming from abroad, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island-nation to 178. Among the new cases, three are Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) servicemen who were stationed in France, according to media reports.

The other five infected patients recently traveled to the Philippines, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The latest confirmed cases bring Singapore's total coronavirus-hit people to 178.

Most of the 82 patients remaining in hospital are in stable condition, but nine are in critical condition admitted in intensive care units, said the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday warned that the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the economy could get worse.

Ensuring that Singapore focuses on overcoming the challenges is a major factor in deciding when to hold the next general election, Keat said. "If you have big challenges ahead, then surely you want to be able to spend time on these challenges. Therefore, the key question is, will the challenges be greater now or will the challenges be greater a year from now?" the Straits Times quoted Heng as saying.

The General Election is due in April 2021 but on occasions, it has been held earlier. "So, it depends on our assessment of the situation and I'm discussing (this) with the PM (Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong). The PM will set out his thinking," said Heng, who is also the Finance Minister.

Heng also assured that the government's foremost priority is to prevent retrenchments amid the economic uncertainty, both for the sake of workers and companies in the long run. Laying off workers at the slightest sign of problems will create longer-term issues for the companies too as these workers take with them experience and know-how, he added.

He also informed that the government is looking at specific measures to help workers who are retrenched over this period of economic uncertainty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...

76-year-old man from Karnataka suspected to be infected with coronavirus

A 76-year-old man from the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained, officials said. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramul...

Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer. The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020