Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miscarriage of justice? Family of Libyan Lockerbie bomber can appeal conviction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:14 IST
Miscarriage of justice? Family of Libyan Lockerbie bomber can appeal conviction

The family of the only man ever found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing can appeal against his conviction, an independent Scottish review body ruled on Wednesday, after it concluded there might have been a miscarriage of justice. Pam Am Flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people, mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas.

In 2001, Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie who were killed in the attack. Megrahi, who denied involvement, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by Scotland's government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said it had referred his conviction to Scotland's High Court, the second time the SCCRC had given permission for an appeal. "The commission now believes that a miscarriage of justice may have occurred in Mr Megrahi’s case," it said, saying there were two reasons for its decision: unreasonable verdict and non-disclosure of evidence.

"We note that since our last review further information has become available, including within the public domain, which the commission has now been able to consider and assess," Bill Matthews, the commission chairman, said in a statement. "I am satisfied that the matter is now returning to the appropriate forum – the appeal court – to consider fully all of the issues raised in our statement of reasons."

Megrahi first appealed in 2002 but this was refused by Scotland's High Court. In 2003 he appealed to the SCCRC and the case was referred to the High Court for a second appeal in 2007. But he abandoned this in 2009 just before his return to Libya. In 2017, his family asked the SCCRC to look at the case again.

In 2003, then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing and paid compensation to the victims' families, but did not admit personally ordering the attack. Scotland's top prosecutor said in 2014 that no evidence had emerged to cast doubt on the conviction. However, Megrahi's family and some relatives of the Scottish victims have always doubted his guilt. (Editing by Stephen Addison/Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...

76-year-old man from Karnataka suspected to be infected with coronavirus

A 76-year-old man from the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained, officials said. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramul...

Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer. The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020