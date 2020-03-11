First death in Ireland from COVID-19: health ministry

Ireland has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Wednesday

"The HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has passed. This is the first recorded death relating to COVID-19 reported in Ireland," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.