Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington state and San Francisco ban mass events

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:02 IST
Washington state and San Francisco ban mass events

Washington state and San Francisco announced immediate bans on major gatherings Wednesday as officials scrambled to contain the US spread of the novel coronavirus in the badly-hit West Coast region. Events with more than 250 people in key coronavirus-struck regions of Washington including Seattle are prohibited, Governor Jay Inslee announced.

The northwestern state has emerged as the US epicenter of the virus, with a total of 24 deaths so far. The strict ban includes sport, music and faith-based events, spanning festivals, concerts and parades.

"It is clear that our state needs a more vigorous and more comprehensive and more aggressive position if we are going to slow the spread of this epidemic," said Inslee. Limits will initially be in place until the end of March but are "very highly likely" to be extended.

San Francisco announced a moratorium on all large group events of 1,000 or more people. "We know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health," said Mayor London Breed.

The measure will initially last two weeks but can be extended. It follows a similar precaution in nearby Santa Clara county, also effective from Wednesday, canceling gatherings of 1,000 or more people in confined spaces for the next three weeks.

Sports teams in the region immediately moved to comply with the measures. Breed said she had spoken with the Golden State Warriors basketball team, which announced it would play the Brooklyn Nets behind closed doors on Thursday to limit the risk of infection.

The Seattle Mariners baseball team issued a statement soon after Inslee's remarks saying they would seek to reschedule the club's opening games of the 2020 season, which were due to begin from March 26. "While we hope to be back playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," the Mariners said in a statement.

The Washington state restrictions could be expanded in the days to come, Inslee added. "This is a virus that the experts tell us (is) at least 10 times more potentially fatal than the flu. And this demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat," he said.

As of Tuesday Washington state had 268 cases, with "hundreds if not thousands more who we know are on our streets, who may not even know they have the virus," according to Inslee. At least 19 of the deaths in Washington are associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in King County which has been devastated by the crisis.

California had 157 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said. The US has 1,050 cases, according to a tally collated by Johns Hopkins University, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 31 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.One source, who spoke on co...

Figure skating-World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.The decision to cancel the world championships comes a...

Somalis allege U.S. air strike killed six civilians; Africa Command investigating

A U.S. air strike aimed at Somali Islamist militants killed six civilians instead, a lawmaker and relative of one victim said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the extent of civilian casualties from U.S. military operations. Reu...

Maha government 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj

The MVA government is threatening the people of Maharashtra over the novel coronavirus and putting restrictions on citizens is making them panicky, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, he said government tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020