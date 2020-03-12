Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. arrests more than 250 tied to Mexican drug cartel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:03 IST
U.S. arrests more than 250 tied to Mexican drug cartel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. arrested more than 250 people and seized 600 kilograms (1,323 lbs) of illegal narcotics on Wednesday, as part of a broader crackdown known as "Project Python" that targets the Mexican drug cartel known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

The announcement comes about a month after the U.S. unveiled criminal charges against the daughter of the cartel's recognized leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho," and extradited his son to the U.S. to stand trial. The cartel is "one of the most prolific drug trafficking organizations in the world," the Drug Enforcement Administration's Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said during a press conference on Wednesday. "They have over 100 methamphetamine labs in Mexico and this country is being flooded with methamphetamine."

Justice Department officials said that in its six-month run, Project Python has led to the arrests of more than 750 people tied to the cartel and the seizure of 20,000 kilograms of drugs. In February, the cartel's No. 2 in command Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez aka "Menchito" was extradited to the United States from Mexico to face drug trafficking and firearm charges in Washington, D.C. He has pleaded not guilty.

His sister and the drug cartel leader's daughter Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez aka La Negra, meanwhile, was arrested in February where she too will stand trial in Washington on financial charges. Justice Department officials described her to reporters on Wednesday as the cartel's primary money-launderer. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury last month returned a second superseding indictment, meanwhile, against El Mencho. He remains at large, and the State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Dhillon said that he believes the arrests have had a "significant impact" on hindering the group's operations. The cartel has been dubbed by the Treasury Department as a specially designated narcotics trafficker.

"We are not just attacking the kingpins or the higher-level folks. We are going down to the mid-level folks," Dhillon said, adding that Wednesday only marks the end of "phase 1" of Project Python. "This attack will continue, and it will be relentless."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.One source, who spoke on co...

Figure skating-World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.The decision to cancel the world championships comes a...

Somalis allege U.S. air strike killed six civilians; Africa Command investigating

A U.S. air strike aimed at Somali Islamist militants killed six civilians instead, a lawmaker and relative of one victim said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the extent of civilian casualties from U.S. military operations. Reu...

Maha government 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj

The MVA government is threatening the people of Maharashtra over the novel coronavirus and putting restrictions on citizens is making them panicky, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, he said government tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020