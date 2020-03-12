Number of coronavirus cases outside China reaches 37,370: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has registered over 4,590 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 37,370.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 4,596 to 37,371 in 113 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 258 to 1,130. (Sputnik/ANI)

