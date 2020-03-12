East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: new toll
An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday
Updating its toll for the Wednesday strike, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was probably carried out by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group
Before the strike near the border town of Albu Kamal, rockets were fired at a military base north of Baghdad, killing two Americans and one Briton.
