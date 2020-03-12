6000 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, initial focus on evacuation of pilgrims: Jaishankar

More than 6000 Indian nationals are stranded in different provinces of coronavirus-hit Iran and the Indian government is making focused efforts for their safe return to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Making a Suo-Moto statement in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said that the government's initial focus is on the evacuation of about 1100 pilgrims hailing mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the State of Maharashtra.

Among the stranded Indians include about 1000 fishermen hailing from the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. In addition, nearly 300 students, primarily from the Jammu and Kashmir are also stranded in the coronavirus-hit Middle Eastern country, the ministry informed. "As per available information, there are over 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. These include about 1100 pilgrims mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the State of Maharashtra; nearly 300 students primarily from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir; about 1000 fishermen, including from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat; and others who are on longer-term stay in Iran for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies," Jaishankar said.

"Given a large number of Indians in Iran, it was natural that we should seek to sequence their return, taking into account their location and exposure. The initial focus is on visiting pilgrims. Many of them are in Qom, where Coronavirus incidence has been strong," he added. The minister informed that a team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there.

"The first batch of 108 samples were received in India on 7 March. These were tested and 58 Indian pilgrims (25 men, 31 women and 2 children), who tested negative, were repatriated in special IAF C-17 flight on 10 March. We have also received samples of 529 more Indians on this flight which are being tested in National Institute of Virology, Pune. So far, 299 of them have tested negative,' Jaishankar said. Jaishankar informed that the Indian government is working with the Iranian authorities to operate limited commercial flights for facilitating the early return of the remaining Indians.

"Our Embassy, with the cooperation of the Iranian authorities, is making arrangements for medical care and monitoring of those who have tested positive," Jaishankar said. Talking about Italy, the minister said that the situation in the European nation has emerged as a cause of great concerns.

"I would like to share with the Hon'ble Members that steps in this regard have already been initiated. It has been decided to make provision for testing primarily for students/compassionate cases in Italy and collect samples for testing. A medical team is being sent there from India. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

