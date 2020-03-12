UN Human Rights Council to suspend session over COVID-19

The top UN rights body decided on Thursday to suspend its main annual session at the end of this week over the new coronavirus pandemic

A proposal presented by Human Rights Council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger "to suspend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice", was met with no objections.

