Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frozen harvest: German ice wine maker defies climate change

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Korb
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:03 IST
Frozen harvest: German ice wine maker defies climate change

One winemaker in southern Germany has succeeded in producing a small, but precious, quantity of ice wine after an unseasonably mild winter ruined the rest of the country's harvest. Weingut Zimmerle in Korb, near Stuttgart, harvested Riesling ice wine grapes at -8 degrees Celsius in January after they had frozen on the vine for several hours to produce around 100 litres of golden liquid with an intensely sweet taste.

After Germany's second-warmest winter on record, he was the only producer here to manage any sort of harvest. "What's special about ice wine is that certain conditions must exist in order to press it: one is a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius (19.4 degrees Fahrenheit)," Jens Zimmerle told Reuters Television in Korb.

The winemakers press the frozen grapes before they thaw, meaning only a small amount of highly-concentrated wine is produced. That makes it expensive. Zimmerle said a change in the climate had caused the harvesting season to come earlier in the year. This favours red wine production at the cost of ice wine.

"We are now able to produce expressive heavy red wines and through the climate change phenomenon we no longer have these cold periods which are essential to make ice wine," he said. The DWI German Wine Institute is concerned about the future of the speciality, which is often drunk as a dessert wine.

"If the warm winters accumulate in the next few years, ice wines from the German wine regions will soon become even more of a precious rarity than they already are," said the DWI's Ernst Buescher. The meteorological office says this is the second mildest winter in Germany since records began in 1881. Temperatures were 0.3 degrees warmer in 2007. "What surprises us is that this is the ninth winter in a row where it was too warm and that's something not seen since 1881," said Andreas Friedrich of Germany's Meteorology Service.

"So it can be said that climate change is in full swing and it has even increased its speed," he added. The shortage of ice wine this year means it will fetch an even higher price than usual. Prices for a bottle in Germany range from around 20 euros ($23) to several hundred euros.

Although ice wine accounts for only about 0.1% of Germany's harvest, the tradition boosts the reputation of producers and it often achieves record prices at auction, says the DWI. The biggest foreign markets are Japan, China, Scandinavia and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.Alt...

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pune

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday confirmed one more positive case of coronavirus in the city. 1 more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pune today, taking the total to 9 positive cases in the city, he said.The pe...

Michel Roux, who brought French cuisine to London, dies at 79

Celebrated French chef Michel Roux, who brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and founded an enduring dynasty of chefs, has died aged 79 after an illness, his family said on Thursday.Through successful restaurants, books, t...

Athletics-Russian federation fined $10 mln for breaching anti-doping rules

The Russian athletics federation has been fined 10 million for breaching anti-doping rules and a maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, World Athletics said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020