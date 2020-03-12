Mexican president says market must determine peso forex rate

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the market should determine the foreign exchange rate of the peso currency and that he did not favor "artificial" interventions in the market.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said Mexico's central bank should decide what to do.

