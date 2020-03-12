Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman dies from coronavirus in first Guyana case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Georgetown
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:02 IST
Woman dies from coronavirus in first Guyana case

A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus in Guyana after arriving from the United States a week ago has died, health officials in the South American country announced Thursday. The 52-year-old Guyanese woman, who traveled from New York, died on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Karen Gordon-Boyle said.

The woman's family has been quarantined and efforts were underway to trace passengers who traveled on the same flight. "All of that is being done now, all the contact tracing," Gordon-Boyle told AFP.

Family members and others who had come into contact with the woman were being subjected to "house quarantine," the health official said. President David Granger late Wednesday advised against public gatherings and non-essential travel in and from the country, located on the northeastern corner of South America with a population of just 750,000.

Security forces will step up patrols at border crossings with neighbors Suriname, Brazil and Venezuela, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Spain announces package to tackle 'tsunami' coronavirus impact

Spain on Thursday announced measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which the countrys hoteliers described as a tsunami threatening the survival of their businesses. Funds will be directed to central and regional...

Delhi CM, L-G hold meeting to review preparedness for tackling coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday held a joint meeting to review the preparedness for coronavirus in the wake of four confirmed cases of infection. According to a statement from the CMO, Delhi Health Minis...

Sports News Roundup: Morning skates and practices canceled over coronavirus; Coronavirus shreds sports calender and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Morning skates and practices canceled over coronavirusThe National Hockey League NHL has advised its 31 teams to refrain from holding morning skates, practices or meetings on Thursday whi...

Report: MLB expected to suspend operations

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend all operations indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNs Jeff Passan reported on Thursday. After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020