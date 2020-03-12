Venezuela's Maduro suspends all flights from Europe and Colombia for a month over Coronavirus concerns
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said that all flights from Europe and Colombia would be suspended for a month over Coronavirus concerns during a live televised press conference on Thursday.
Venezuela has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, Maduro said.
