Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana bans LGBT+ conference after Christian groups protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:40 IST
Ghana bans LGBT+ conference after Christian groups protest

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu ACCRA, March 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ghana's government has said it will not allow a major gathering of LGBT+ activists to go ahead after an outcry from conservative Christian groups in the country.

The conference, scheduled for July, would be the first of its kind in West Africa and aims to bring together LGBT+ leaders to share ideas and work together on changing discriminatory laws, according to the organisers. Ghana is one of 32 countries in Africa that still criminalise same-sex relations, according to the latest report from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

It has emerged as a hotspot for debate in the region, where in many countries even talking about LGBT+ rights remains taboo. "(The) Ghana government won't allow such (a) conference and that is it," a spokesman for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Asked why, he said only that it was "not because of coronavirus". A spokesman for President Nana Akufo-Addo confirmed the ban in a text message.

A spokeswoman for the Pan-Africa ILGA, the South Africa-based association organising the event, said on Thursday she could not comment and declined to say whether it was cancelled. Anti-gay groups in Ghana had campaigned against the upcoming conference and last week called on the government not to issue visas to its organisers.

One group started an online petition to stop the event that received almost 19,000 signatures in a week. "The current laws of Ghana ... criminalise consensual same-sex sexual activities between adults, therefore it is clearly illegal for ILGA to hold a conference here in Ghana representing a group that promotes these activities," said Advocates for Christ Ghana in a letter to the President.

Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relations in recent years, but LGBT+ people still face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and violent attacks, according to human rights researchers. The government's decision sparked anger among LGBT+ activists in Ghana, which last year hosted a major international conference organised by the World Congress of Families, a U.S.-based Christian organisation that promotes an anti-LGBT+ agenda.

"The debate seems to be one-sided," said Davis Mac-Iyalla, a Ghana-based LGBT+ activist and head of the Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa. "Why do the conservatives tend to hold the monopoly to organise but can block others with different views?" (Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton in Dakar, Editing by Claire Cozens. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa retracts comment about local transmission of coronavirus

South Africas health ministry on Thursday retracted a comment that the country had seen the first case of local transmission of the coronavirus, saying that an error had been made by the laboratory that tested the patient.Sub-Saharan Africa...

Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the governmen...

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the governments chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Stock markets tu...

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.I really dont want to put myself ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020