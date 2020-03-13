Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway theaters forced to go dark; ViacomCBS, NBC cancel 'upfront' and sales and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Broadway theaters forced to go dark on coronavirus fears

Broadway theaters, among New York's biggest tourist attractions, were shut down for a month on Thursday in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the city. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 500 people, including theaters, starting on Thursday evening. Most Broadway theaters have around 1,000 seats.

ViacomCBS, NBC cancel 'upfront' ad sales presentations

ViacomCBS and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said Thursday they will cancel their live "upfront" presentations, where advertisers preview upcoming TV shows, and will instead stream the presentations online as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak grow. The annual series of glitzy presentations, held in May in New York City by major television broadcasters, is one of the most important advertising sales periods as brands purchase ads in advance for the next television season.

Universal Pictures delays 'Fast & Furious 9' movie release by one year

Universal Pictures said on Thursday that the release of "Fast & Furious 9" is being pushed back one year to 2021. Universal did not say why but the decision follows delays in the releases of several other Hollywood movies due to the disruption in the global entertainment industry caused by the coronavirus.

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era. The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, with Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno afterward denouncing the prison term as "obscene" and "cowardly" and saying the judge and jury "caved" under the pressure of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood coronavirus delays

The release of Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday. The film, starring Emily Blunt, which was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18, was the latest Hollywood movie to be pushed back because of the virus that has closed movie theaters in China, Italy and many other nations.

After Weinstein, #MeToo themes in film, TV reflect wider cultural reckoning

In "The Assistant," a young woman's concerns about her movie mogul boss are brushed aside; "The Morning" explores the fallout when a popular anchorman is accused of sexual harassment, and in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" comedian Larry David gets into a pickle navigating office politics and dating in the #MeToo era. As film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault this week, the cultural revolution that his downfall fueled in Hollywood's casting couch culture, workplace ethics and dating is being explored on television and in movies.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

Red carpet called off for London premiere of 'Mulan'

Disney's European premiere of "Mulan" in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet, organizers said on Thursday. Leicester Square is a popular spot for major film premieres, where stars are cheered by fans and walk the red carpet before going into the cinema. Thousands of people filled the square for the premiere of "Star Trek" in January this year.

SXSW to pay cancellation costs as insurance excludes virus cover

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas will foot costs related to the event getting canceled, as disease outbreak was excluded from its insurance cover, a spokesman said on Thursday. "I can confirm that our insurance policy did not cover bacterial infections, communicable diseases, viruses, and pandemics," he said in an email.

Apple signs multi-year deals with major music labels: Financial Times

Apple Inc has sealed multi-year licensing deals with major music labels like Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music in recent months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The new contracts, however, do not include an agreement to bundle Apple Music with the its television service, the report said, adding that a "super bundle" maybe months away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

