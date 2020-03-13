Nigeria central bank says market fundamentals do not support naira devaluation at this time
Market fundamentals do not support a devaluation of Nigeria's naira currency at this time, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The currency in Africa's top oil-producing country has come under pressure after crude prices plunged over the weekend following a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over a deeper production cut. The coronavirus outbreak has also hit global demand for crude oil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
