Philippines Diplomat first coronavirus case at UN HQ

A delegate from the Philippines Permanent Mission to the United Nations was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, making it the first confirmed case in the UN headquarters in New York.

  Updated: 13-03-2020 11:31 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 11:31 IST
Representative image.

A delegate from the Philippines Permanent Mission to the United Nations was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, making it the first confirmed case in the UN headquarters in New York. The building of the Philippines permanent mission to UN is under lockdown until further notice and its employees have been asked to adopt self-quarantine and seek medical attention if the symptoms of the deadly disease surface, according to the statement issued by the office of the UN permanent mission.

The diplomat continues to be isolated and remains in good health. The diplomat had visited the UN headquarters on Monday, March 9 when she was not showing symptoms. On March 10, Tuesday she came down with the flu and was tested positive for common flu. Upon further testing on Wednesday, she was confirmed positive for the novel virus.

Moreover, President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for coronavirus after two other key government officials adopted quarantine after they came in contact with an infected patient. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic with 125, 048 confirmed cases globally and 4,613 deaths as per the latest data made available by WHO. (ANI)

