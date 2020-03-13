Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official

Pakistan is working to protect its citizens from the novel coronavirus and is ready to provide assistance to neighbors if needed, a top government official said on Wednesday, a day after the country reported a new infection, taking the number of confirmed cases to 21. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the government was monitoring the situation very closely to limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.

"On coronavirus, as I said before that the Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighboring countries," she said. Farooqui, however, did not comment on if Pakistan was ready to work with India to combat the deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a "pandemic" and expressed deep concern over its "alarming levels" of "spread, severity, as well as inaction". The virus has claimed 4,925 lives and infected 131,500 people across 116 countries and territories.

To a question why Pakistan, like other countries, was not taking strict measures such as issuing travel advisories to contain the virus, the spokesperson said each country was taking measures in order to ensure the safety of their citizens. "It is the primary responsibility of those countries to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan is also taking all the requisite steps at our borders and airports to ensure the safety of our people and control the spread of coronavirus," she was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the threat of coronavirus. The total number of cases in Pakistan rose to 21 after a 31-year-old resident of Gilgit Baltistan was tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Sindh has the highest 15 cases.

The Sindh government has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

