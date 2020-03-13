Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:54 IST
Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is working to protect its citizens from the novel coronavirus and is ready to provide assistance to neighbors if needed, a top government official said on Wednesday, a day after the country reported a new infection, taking the number of confirmed cases to 21. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the government was monitoring the situation very closely to limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.

"On coronavirus, as I said before that the Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighboring countries," she said. Farooqui, however, did not comment on if Pakistan was ready to work with India to combat the deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a "pandemic" and expressed deep concern over its "alarming levels" of "spread, severity, as well as inaction". The virus has claimed 4,925 lives and infected 131,500 people across 116 countries and territories.

To a question why Pakistan, like other countries, was not taking strict measures such as issuing travel advisories to contain the virus, the spokesperson said each country was taking measures in order to ensure the safety of their citizens. "It is the primary responsibility of those countries to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan is also taking all the requisite steps at our borders and airports to ensure the safety of our people and control the spread of coronavirus," she was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the threat of coronavirus. The total number of cases in Pakistan rose to 21 after a 31-year-old resident of Gilgit Baltistan was tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Sindh has the highest 15 cases.

The Sindh government has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...

COLUMN-Central banks' return to zero rates likely a one-way ticket: Mike Dolan

Central bank interest rates are being cut once again to ward off a global financial shock, and the experience of the past 30 years suggests theres little chance rates will revert back up once the crisis passes. As the economic hit from the ...

Sterling rebounds from 5-month lows in volatile trading

The British pound rebounded nearly half a percent in volatile trading on Friday after falling to its lowest level in five months in the previous session. Though European stock markets stabilised on Friday and U.S. stock index futures pointe...

Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide

After all the rancor of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sundays debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020