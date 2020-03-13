Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious services curbed across Mideast over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:01 IST
Religious services curbed across Mideast over virus fears

Religious authorities moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer gatherings across the Middle East on Friday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they encouraged the faithful to pray for those afflicted by the global pandemic. Iran, which is mired in the worst outbreak in the region, meanwhile announced another 85 deaths, pushing its total number of fatalities to 514 amid 11,364 confirmed cases.

The real number of cases might be even higher, as questions have been raised about authorities' transparency. Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders in Jerusalem said services would continue to be held in the Holy Land but moved to limit indoor gatherings after the Israeli Health Ministry said they should not exceed 100 people.

At the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the holiest site where Jews can pray, authorities will limit entrance to an enclosed area and set up tents that accommodate up to 100 people. But the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which oversees the site, said there would be no restrictions on worship in the main plaza as it constitutes a “wide, open space.” In recent days the foundation has encouraged people to join in special prayers for victims of the virus, which has infected nearly 130,000 people worldwide and caused more than 4,800 deaths.

Israel's chief Sephardic rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, meanwhile ordered Jews to stop visiting the Western Wall, cancel mass prayers and pray near their homes "until the wrath passes and mercy comes from heaven.” For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

But the rapid spread of the virus has caused worldwide alarm, tanking financial markets, disrupting travel and leading to large-scale shutdowns in some areas. The Islamic endowment that oversees the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, said Friday prayers would be held as normal but encouraged people to pray in the outer courtyards and refrain from crowding inside the mosques.

The Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem called on churches to enforce the Health Ministry's guidelines, including with Sunday services. It invited everyone to pray for “those directly and indirectly affected by this malevolence.” Hard-hit Iran has already cancelled Friday prayers in major cities, and on Friday Kuwait said all public prayers would be cancelled until further notice.

Egypt has ordered all mosques to limit Friday prayers, including the weekly sermon, to no more than 15 minutes. The prayers usually last around an hour. Iraq, which has reported more than 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths so far, has scrapped Friday prayers in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, whose Friday sermon from Karbala provides guidance for millions, last week urged people to abide by a ban on mass prayers. In Lebanon, Friday prayers have been temporarily suspended in all Shiite mosques.

The country's top Sunni authority has said it is forbidden for anyone with a contagious disease to attend prayers and has urged elderly people and those with weakened immune systems to pray at home. Even in the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Palestinian militant group Hamas seized power in 2007, and which has no reported cases, many mosques kept prayers to 15 minutes and urged worshippers to take precautions.

The moves to limit prayers come on the heels of several cancellations of sporting events, conferences and other gatherings worldwide. Dubai announced that a major horse race planned for March 28 would be held without spectators. The Dubai World Cup is the world's richest purse for horse racing, with a USD 12 million prize last year.

Dubai's crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, separately announced a $400 million stimulus plan for the city-state whose real-estate market and tourism industry have been hard-hit by the virus. Dubai International Airport, the busiest for international travel and home to long-haul carrier Emirates, has seen passenger numbers plummet.

Tiny, energy-rich Qatar shut down all cinemas, theaters, museums, children's play areas, gyms and wedding halls overnight. Bahrain meanwhile released nearly 1,500 prisoners, around 900 of whom were pardoned.

The move appeared aimed at preventing the virus from spreading inside detention facilities. It wasn't immediately clear if those released included opposition activists detained as part of Bahrain's yearslong crackdown on all dissent. Bahrain also indefinitely postponed its Formula One Grand Prix, which was scheduled for later this month. A similar motor racing event planned in Vietnam has also been put on hold.

In Iran, state-run TV announced that Ali Akbar Velayati was quarantined at home after testing positive for the virus. He is a close adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 80-year-old supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, who was recently seen wearing disposable gloves at a tree-planting ceremony, apparently out of caution about the virus.

The outbreak has reached Iran's top officials, with its senior vice president, Cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials among those infected..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

BA to ground aircraft, cut staff to tackle unprecedented crisis-memo

British Airways will ground aircraft like never before and lay off staff due to coronavirus in a battle by the company to tackle what its chief executive called the most serious crisis in aviation history. It is a crisis of global proportio...

BRIEF-Hong Kong Issues Red Outbound Travel Alert On Countries In EU Schengen Area

HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS IT ISSUES RED OUTBOUND TRAVEL ALERT OTA ON COUNTRIES IN EU SCHENGEN AREA SAYS RED OTA URGES MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC PLANNING TO TRAVEL TO THE AFOREMENTIONED COUNTRIES TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS AND AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TR...

U.S. communities must act "proportionately" on coronavirus - Fauci

U.S. communities must take proportionate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nations top infectious disease official said on Friday as the United States sought to mitigate the impact of the illness. National Institute of ...

Coronavirus: NZC leaves it on players to decide on IPL participation

New Zealand Cricket NZC on Friday left it to its players to decide on their IPL participation -- if the T20 league takes place -- in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world. The extraordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020