Security forces in virus-hit Iran to clear streets within 24 hours

Iran's security forces have been ordered to clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus spreading, the armed forces chief said Friday

A newly formed commission will be charged with overseeing the "emptying of shops, streets and roads" as part of a nationwide decision to be implemented within the next 24 hours, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in televised remarks.

