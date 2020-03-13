Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most German schools to close over coronavirus: officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:13 IST
Most German schools to close over coronavirus: officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Most schools across Germany will now be shut from Monday after North Rhine-Westphalia joined Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and other states in announcing closures. Twelve of Germany's 16 states have now announced school closures as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

"The schools are closed from Monday," said Armin Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, on Friday. They will stay closed at least until the end of the Easter holidays on April 19, in line with announcements by other states.

In Germany's federalized system, education falls under the remit of individual states. Berlin, Hamburg, Thuringia, Lower Saxony are among the other states to have announced school closures with more expected to follow.

North Rhine-Westphalia, with its 18 million residents, has been hardest hit by the virus outbreak so far. Laschet said parents with no childcare solutions could still drop off their kids at school on Monday until alternatives are found, especially for those working in jobs needed to keep critical infrastructure going like healthcare workers, police officers, and train drivers.

"But grandparents are not the answer," he said, stressing the deadly impact of the pandemic on the elderly. Germany has recorded over 2,300 cases of the virus and seven people have died, according to an updated tally from DPA news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

61 out of 70 members of Delhi Assembly don't have birth certificates: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that 61 out of 70 members in the Delhi Assembly dont have birth certificates and asked if they will also be sent to the detention centres. Kejriwal asked members to raise hands who have birth ce...

3,337 children adopted in last one year: WCD ministry

A total of 3,337 children from India were adopted in the last one year, the Women and Child WCD Development Ministry said on Friday. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave out data tha...

Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency -source

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease under the Stafford Act, according to a source familiar with the...

WRAPUP 2-Golf's Masters postponed, Premier League soccer suspended as coronavirus wreaks sporting havoc

Golfs jewel in the crown The Masters and Englands top-flight soccer league joined the ever-lengthening list of elite sporting events to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Few dates on the global sporting calendar are as keenly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020