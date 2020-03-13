Italy hits one-day record with 250 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official data

There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

