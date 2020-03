BRIEF-Nike Asks All U.S Employees To Work From Home As Known Coronavirus Cases Rise - CNBC

March 13 (Reuters) -

* NIKE ENCOURAGES ALL US EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME AS KNOWN CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE - CNBC

* U.S.-BASED NIKE EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME STARTING MONDAY, MARCH 16 THROUGH MARCH 31 - CNBC Source : https://cnb.cx/39MMMzu Further company coverage:

