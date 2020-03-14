Multiple rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji base -security sources

Multiple rockets fell on Saturday morning inside Iraq's Taji military base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops, for the second time in a week, security sources told Reuters.

An Iraqi colonel inside the base told Reuters he heard at least 10 rockets hit the base and said he could now hear sirens blaring.

