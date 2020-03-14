Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been released - U.N.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:25 IST
Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been released - U.N.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 have been released to the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali and appear to be in good health, a mission spokesman said on Saturday.

Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto went missing while traveling through Burkina Faso, a country where jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active and have kidnapped Westerners in the past. It is not known who was responsible for Blais and Tacchetto's kidnapping or if any ransom was paid.

U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters that the two were received by peacekeepers on Friday evening and would be handed over to Malian authorities later on Saturday. He shared a photo of Blais and Tacchetto wearing U.N. human rights t-shirts and sweatpants. Both are grinning in the photo and appear to be healthy.

Another Canadian, Kirk Woodman, was kidnapped in January 2019 from a mining site where he was working in Burkina Faso and found dead later the same week. Islamic State claimed to have kidnapped and killed him, but security sources told Reuters they believed he actually died during a botched attempt by a criminal gang to sell him on to another group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect. A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of ...

Estonia to raise up to 1 bln euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Estonia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros 1.1 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including via short-dated bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. As a first step, the maximum allowed issuance of short-term bonds...

2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this years Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honou...

UK airline Jet2.com cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus

British budget airline Jet2.com cancelled all of its flights to Spain on Saturday after the country declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus. We have taken the decision to cancel all flights to mainland Spain, the Bale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020