Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria death toll 384,000 after nine years of war: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:01 IST
Syria death toll 384,000 after nine years of war: monitor

At least 384,000 people have died in Syria, including more than 116,000 civilians, since the war began in March 2011, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday. Sparked by deadly repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests, the conflict has drawn in outside powers in a complex war involving rebel factions, jihadist groups and foreign interests.

As the war enters its 10th year, the government of President Bashar al-Assad now controls more than 70 percent of Syrian territory, thanks to the military support of its allies Russia, Iran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The conflict is the "worst man-made disaster since World War II," the United Nations human rights chief declared in 2017.

The war has destroyed the economy and caused more than 11 million Syrians to flee their homes. According to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources in Syria, the latest death toll includes about 22,000 children and 13,000 women.

At least 129,476 Syrian soldiers, allied forces and militiamen have died, according to the Britain-based war monitor, including 1,697 members of Hezbollah. Nearly 57,000 rebels have died, as well as 13,624 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which spearheaded the US-backed campaign against the Islamic State group, the Observatory said.

The Observatory tallied 67,296 deaths among jihadists loyal to IS or to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance led by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate that dominates the last rebel enclave in the Idlib region in the northwest. The death toll included 421 unidentified victims.

After recent government advances, Idlib province is the last battleground between government forces, and the jihadists and their rebel allies. Damascus launched an offensive to take the region in December, causing close to one million people to flee, according to the United Nations, before Ankara and Moscow negotiated a ceasefire earlier this month.

NGOs continue to denounce human rights abuses by the Syrian government, including lethal chemical attacks, torture and arbitrary arrest. Tens of thousands of people have been subject to forced disappearances by the government or a myriad of armed groups, NGOs report.

The war has destroyed infrastructure and crucial sectors of the economy including the oil industry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

MP Speaker accepts resignations of six former ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government. These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resign...

Boxing-Dubois wins Tokyo 2020 qualifier to launch senior career

British lightweight Caroline Dubois, who made her start in boxing pretending to be a boy called Colin, won the first fight of her senior career in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday.The 19-year-old Londoner, an unbeaten junior world...

Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of ...

Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus. Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said univers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020