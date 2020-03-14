BRIEF-Ferrari Halts Production For Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Threat - Bloomberg News

Ferrari NV:

* FERRARI HALTS PRODUCTION FOR TWO WEEKS AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* FERRARI WILL SUSPEND ITS PRODUCTION AT THE MARANELLO AND MODENA PLANTS UNTIL MARCH 27 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/2U9cLuj Further company coverage:

