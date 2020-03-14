BRIEF-Ferrari Halts Production For Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Threat - Bloomberg News
Ferrari NV:
* FERRARI HALTS PRODUCTION FOR TWO WEEKS AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* FERRARI WILL SUSPEND ITS PRODUCTION AT THE MARANELLO AND MODENA PLANTS UNTIL MARCH 27 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/2U9cLuj Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- FERRARI
- BLOOMBERG NEWS
- MARANELLO