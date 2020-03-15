Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican to hold Easter celebrations without congregation due to virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:52 IST
Vatican to hold Easter celebrations without congregation due to virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Vatican said Sunday that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers due to the coronavirus. "Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful," the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement.

The office is in charge of coordinating most of Pope Francis's public schedule and his audiences with heads of state and other dignitaries. The Vatican also said: "Until April 12, the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website." According to the latest tally late Saturday, there have been 1,441 deaths in Italy due to COVID-19, and more than 21,000 Italians have tested positive.

Italy is the hardest-hit European country so far in the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Presnel Kimpembe was 'super nervous' before playing first Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe revealed that he was super nervous before featuring in his first Champions League match. Of course, for my first game in the Champions League, there was a lot of pressure, especially as I was that person...

Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the m...

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters blocked from taking out march at AMU against youth's death

Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020